Knights Of Columbus To Raise Money For Women's Clinic

The Knights of Columbus are asking for your financial support of a new ultrasound machine for the Sunrise Women’s Clinic, Sidney. The Knights of Columbus Supreme has been supporting pregnancy centers all over the world to help stop abortion. Since starting this program in 2009 the Knights have placed over 1,200 machines in use. The Knights of Columbus have been able to secure lower pricing from the major manufacturers with these numbers of machines purchased. Supreme Council pays for half and the local council needs to raise the other half. They need to raise about $18,000.