KWOS Saturday Open Air w/ Col Rik Combs 7 Aug 2021

ENTERPRISE – This Saturday a new skate park in Enterprise will celebrate their grand opening. Professional skateboarder Brandon Novak will be there to inspire the youth and share his battle and triumph over his addiction. It was learned that Josh Bridgewater with Adaptive Action Sports heard of this amazing project and will be on site from Southern California. Josh, a professional skateboarder who has spina bifida travels the U.S. inspiring others to have no limits and specializes with special needs youth. Also, Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, Wallowa Mountain Bike Club, and The Trailhead out of Baker City will provide bike skills and rides.