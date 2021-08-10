Cancel
Why everybody needs to spend time with an alpaca therapist

By Fleur Britten
Telegraph
Cover picture for the articleThe plight of Geronimo, the alpaca condemned to death by the Government after testing positive for bovine tuberculosis, has ignited the nation. A petition to save the six-year-old has passed the 100,000 mark; protests have been staged, ministers have weighed in, while his owner, Helen Macdonald, has said she’d “take a bullet” for the creature – who knew Brits felt so strongly about camelids? Alarna Lloyd, for one. She runs Alpaca Meditation at Spring Farm Alpacas in Uckfield, which launched retreats this summer after a successful trial last year. “They take away a level of agitation,” she explains, adding that their positive presence can help us access a meditative state.

