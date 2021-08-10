Cancel
Support the Friends of the Library Through AmazonSmile!

romi.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that you can contribute to the Friends of the Royal Oak Public Library at the same time you shop on Amazon.com at no additional cost to you? This program started in 2013 to offer shoppers a simple way to support their favorite charity by donating 0.5% of your purchase total to the charity of your choice every time you shop. Just log in to Amazon via smile.amazon.com, sign in with your current Amazon account, and select Friends of the Royal Oak Public Library to support before shopping from countless eligible products. Amazon remembers, you only need to do this once!

