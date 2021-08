SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his 29-year-old common-law wife during a police standoff. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Angel Sanchez is blamed for the July 26 death of Neida Tijerina after he pointed a shotgun at San Antonio police officers, who then opened fire on the suspect. One of the bullets fired by the officers fatally wounded Tijerina, who was found inside her apartment in the 3100 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Tijerina’s three children, ages 11 and 5 years and 3 months old, were also inside the apartment but were not hurt.