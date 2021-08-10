Campos elected president of Indiana Sheriff's Association

LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos is going to have a very busy 2022. Campos was just elected the president of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association, the first time the LaGrange County Sheriff will serve the association in that capacity. The ISA is a statewide sheriff’s organization, and Campos’ one-year term in office will begin January 1, 2022. Campos called his election to the top job within the ISA “a real honor.”