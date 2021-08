Top to Bottom co-founders and cyclists Max Hobhouse and Sophie Traube, stopped in Youngstown after traveling from Portland, Oregon. They are biking over 4,000 miles to raise awareness and funds to help the National Alliance on Mental Illness USA, and James place to help stop men's suicides in the UK. Suicides by men account for around 3 out of every 4 suicides there. In 2020 the rate of suicides reached a record high in 20 years. NAMI focuses on advocacy, awareness, education, and has a suicide crisis hotline.