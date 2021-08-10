Isle Royale National park and Keweenaw Invasive Species Management Area to give free boat washes

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Isle Royale National Park and KISMA will offer free boat washes at marinas and boat launches in Houghton, Baraga and Keweenaw Counties. The events are funded by the National Park Service and Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to encourage boaters, kayakers and jet skiers to clean, drain and dry, watercraft to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, especially zebra mussels, in Lake Superior waters. The boat wash stations are high-pressure, high-temperature systems designed to disinfect watercraft before and after accessing the water. The boat wash opportunities will be in Chassell, L’anse, Baraga and Hancock.