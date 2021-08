The hiatus is officially over, everyone! It is officially football season! While the TDN scouting department has been hard at work these past few months living up to the saying that '"it's always draft season," we've been relatively quiet to make sure that when TDN pushes play on the 2021/2022 cycle, you can enjoy it in all of its glory. Consider this the first step in that direction, as it is time for my first 2022 NFL Draft mock of the season.