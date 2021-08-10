Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Removed from PUP list
Cooper (ankle) has been removed from the PUP list, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Per the report, the move doesn't ensure that Cooper will immediately re-join practice, but in any case, the wideout is expected to be ready for the team's regular-season opener, Jon Machota of The Athletic notes. It remains to be seen if/when Cooper will suit up for any preseason action, but Gehlken relayed Tuesday that the pass catcher is "considered to be in great shape" at this stage.www.cbssports.com
