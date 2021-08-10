Cancel
Michigan AD On Harbaugh: 'We Need To Win'

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Michigan Football season kicks off in just 25 days when the Wolverines welcome Western Michigan into the Big House on September 4. Aside from the excitement and promise that inevitably comes with the return of each new season, there is also no shortage of storylines surrounding the football program - storylines that will certainly play a major role in the overall success of the season. Whether it's the quarterback position, the new-look coaching staff, the new defensive scheme or an offense that has yet to find its true identity under third-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, there will be plenty of questions that the Wolverines need to answer in a very short period of time.

