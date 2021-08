Romans 8:18 says, “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory that is to be revealed to us.”. Despite the many benefits of a technologically advanced society, we have not eliminate suffering, no will we ever be able to. Suffering is part of what it means to be human; it is part of inhabiting this universe. To be human, to live on this planet in this universe is to understand that life is full of risk, and one of the risks we take every day is that we might suffer. No matter what we do, people get sick, accidents happen, and people die.