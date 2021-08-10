1026 Adams Ave
Wonderful curb appeal in this one of a kind home. Lovely front porch leads you into this well loved home. Over the last 50 years owner added some very unique features on all levels including a remodeled kitchen, upper level office or bonus room, a large attached workshop/hobby/craft area off kitchen...Open lower level has lots of flex space to use as you wish. Well cared for private yard with covered deck and a 24x10 detached shop/shed with alley access, carport... Estate Sale so selling "As Is-Where Is".www.cheyennehomestore.com
Comments / 0