1026 Adams Ave

Move-in ready! Everything in this house has been updated and remodeled! Tile kitchen backsplash, bathroom surround tile, new flooring, and paint. New furnace, water heater, roof, and updated stainless steel appliances. New doors, windows, and trim. There's a nice covered patio in the back to enjoy BBQs, and a fenced in area. No need to worry about manually watering the grass because there is a sprinkler system in front and back. Great house to make it your new home! You don't have to do a thing but move in!