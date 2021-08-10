Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Holocaust survivors can find support with Gulf Coast JFCS

wfla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who survived German oppression in the 1930s and 1940s can find support through an international program facilitated by Gulf Coast JFCS. For more information, you can head to GulfCoastJewishFamilyAndCommunityServices.org.

www.wfla.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivors#1940s#Oppression#Charity#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Flagler County, FLflaglerlive.com

Holocaust Survivors Got Reparations. Why Not Slavery’s Descendants?

Jewish survivors of the Holocaust have received reparations, but African descendants of victims of the slave trade have not — even though it’s a moral responsibility of the nations who benefited from slavery to provide them. Some have pointed to Holocaust reparations as inspiration for those advocating the same for...
Charitiessrqmagazine.com

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Recognized by U.S. Community Foundations

This month, Gulf Coast Community Foundation earned a significant recognition. We were confirmed in compliance with National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations® for three more years. Gulf Coast has been accredited through the National Standards program since 2006—among the first community foundations in the country to earn this seal of...
Religionwashingtonnewsday.com

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ First Presidency, the church’s highest governing body, released a statement Wednesday asking churchgoers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and to wear face masks during public meetings.
EducationThe Jewish Press

Holocaust Survivors Urge California Legislators to Oppose Ethnic Studies Bill

Hundreds of Holocaust survivors and their descendants on Thursday urged members of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus to vote against AB 101, a bill mandating an ethnic studies high school graduation requirement, stating:. “We are Holocaust survivors and the children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors, who are deeply alarmed by...
Societyboropark24.com

BDE: Reb Moshe Duvid Hoffman, z”l, 96, Holocaust Survivor

This Shabbos, the Boro Park community lost another precious member of the She’eiris Hapleitah, Reb Moshe Duvid Hoffman, a longtime member of the Pupa community in Boro Park, at the age of 96. He was born in the town of Sambtaheli, Hungary, and learned in the Pupa Yeshiva, under the...
Bonita Springs, FLFlorida Weekly

Public Relations Society Gulf Coast Chapter annual media breakfast

The Public Relations Society of America’s Gulf Coast Chapter in partnership with the Florida Public Relations Association Southwest Florida Chapter recently hosted the annual media breakfast, “Mapping your Media: Navigating through the Changing PR Landscape.” The popular event was held at Artichoke and Company in Bonita Springs. Florida Weekly welcomes...
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Holocaust survivor who has become a TikTok star at 97

Shortly after her release, an American soldier gave an adolescent Ebert a “sentimental passport,” that is, a German mark note on which she noted: “A start for a new life. Good luck and happiness “. “It was the first time that someone came to hear my story and not to kill me”, remember.
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

Holocaust survivor talk

Join Holocaust Museum Los Angeles for a virtual survivor talk with David Lenga on Friday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m., via Zoom. Lenga was born in 1927 in Lodz, Poland. The Lenga family was confined to a ghetto in the suburb of Strykow, where they spent the first two years of World War II. Lenga was later forced to move into the Lodz Ghetto, where he was separated from his mother and younger brother. Lenga was later sent to Auschwitz and a labor camp in Bavaria, where he and a few other prisoners escaped and hid throughout southern Germany until they were liberated by American troops in May 1945. Suggested donation is $10. us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZN8eol1IQq6wjMlzQ6J_rg.

Comments / 0

Community Policy