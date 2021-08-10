Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Iowa Transportation Commission Awards RISE Grant To Puck Enterprises During Tuesday Meeting In Carroll

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Transportation Commission spent two days in the Carroll area, starting with a tour on Monday followed by their business and public input meetings on Tuesday morning. One of the first items of business was the announcement on the awarding of a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) grant for a business located in Audubon County. Director of the Systems Planning Bureau, Craig Markley explains.

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Manufacturing#Worthington#Revitalize Iowa#Carroll Broadcasting
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy