Iowa Transportation Commission Awards RISE Grant To Puck Enterprises During Tuesday Meeting In Carroll
The Iowa Transportation Commission spent two days in the Carroll area, starting with a tour on Monday followed by their business and public input meetings on Tuesday morning. One of the first items of business was the announcement on the awarding of a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) grant for a business located in Audubon County. Director of the Systems Planning Bureau, Craig Markley explains.www.1380kcim.com
