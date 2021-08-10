Cancel
Waukee, IA

8/11 is a Great Day to Remember to Call 811 Before You Dig

 6 days ago

The Iowa Utilities Board is utilizing the date - 8/11 - to remind Iowans to call 811 before digging!. To avoid a potential accident caused by excavation, have the location of all underground utility lines marked before excavating by hand or with equipment. Contact Iowa One Call online or at 8-1-1 or 800-292-8989 a minimum of two days (excluding Saturday, Sunday and legal holidays) before excavation commences. Iowa One Call is a free service, and Iowa law requires everyone to locate underground utilities before digging. If an underground utility line is hit while digging, it can cause serious injuries, disrupt service to entire neighborhoods, and potentially result in fines and repair costs.

