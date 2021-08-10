Cancel
CCOG Outreach Assistant

atlantic.edu
 13 days ago

This is a part-time position, up to 26 hours per week. Temporary position scheduled to expire on or before June 30, 2022. Provides administrative support for the Admissions & Recruitment and College Relations & Marketing offices to process and follow-up with recruitment efforts and inquiries through phone, email, text, live chat. Provides support with scheduled call campaigns to encourage and assist with the enrollment process and review various payment paths.

www.atlantic.edu

Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Clinical Outreach Worker

We have an excellent opportunity for Per Diem Clinical Outreach Workers. The role of the Clinical Outreach Worker is to facilitate the provision of vaccinations and clinical services in an outreach setting directly to the community. In addition to providing direct clinical services/screenings the Clinical Outreach worker will serve as a liaison between Columbia Valley Community Health and our community providing assistance accessing CVCH services and promoting positive health behaviors. This is a temporary position with varied hours.
Educationsquaxinisland.org

Assistant Director

The Assistant Director shares center leadership responsibility with the Director. Supporting the Director, in overall management of the center, the development of a quality program approved by the Squaxin Island Tribal government in partnership with and adhering to guidelines established by the Department of Children, Youth and Families’ Early Achievers, ECEAP and outdoor preschool programs, Early Head Start and other partnerships. The assistant director supports the development of positive relationships with families, children. Community and staff.
Educationatlantic.edu

Part-time Greeter

Provides assistance by greeting guests, students, faculty and staff. Reports to the Senior Director, Center for Student Success. Provides excellent customer service to all visitors, students, faculty and staff by greeting and providing direction to appropriate departments. Enters information on spreadsheet. Responds to routine questions. Develops weekly visitation reports. Assists...
Howard County, INKokomo Perspective

Bridges Outreach seeks mentors

Bridges Outreach is rebooting and restarting its Project 30 program after a year and a half interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Project 30 works to bring mentors and elementary school students together for 30 minutes of tutoring, socializing and fun a week. The mentoring program is available at every elementary school throughout Howard County, and mentors are matched with students based on their desired age range and comfort level with various classroom skills such as math and reading.
Jobsatlantic.edu

Testing Proctor

Provides scheduling and administration of ACCUPLACER, Oxford ESL, CASAS,TABE, Credit by Exam, and course tests. Processes all tests administered and inputs test scores. Maintains high level of confidentiality and test security. Performs related duties as assigned. Requirements:. High School Diploma; Associate’s degree preferred. Must be able to proctor for extended...
Educationatlantic.edu

Recruitment and Outreach Coordinator

Coordinates activities and events to attract, recruit and enroll prospective students with a focus on enrollment management and community relations. Reports to the Senior Director, Enrollment and Recruitment. Responsible for the coordination and implementation of outreach initiatives in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Coordinates events and activities for recruitment and...
Educationatlantic.edu

Student Support Services Assistant

Provides administrative assistance to the Student Support Services (SSS) Program. Provides direct administrative support to the Director of Student Support Services Program and supports program staff. Follows policies, procedures and guidelines to perform required functions while adhering to FERPA. Processes Student Support Services (SSS) program applications; utilizes the college’s data...
Scienceatlantic.edu

Part-time Science Lab Assistant

Part-time position up to 26 hours per week. Meets with supervisor and co-workers to discuss daily procedures, issues and ideas. Meets with faculty to identify their laboratory needs. Keeps labs, prep areas, stock rooms and greenhouse areas organized and in good condition for efficient and safe use. Maintains and cleans...
Jobsatlantic.edu

Career Center Representative

Reports to the Director, Worthington Atlantic City Campus Student Services and Institutional Career Services. Assists students with registering for various programs the center offers. Provides academic advisement and registration assistance to new and returning students. Assists with career and transfer planning individually and in group settings. Assists with leading workshops...
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

Community colleges offer outreach, vaccinations

The Los Angeles Community College District’s nine colleges will continue hosting on-campus and online enrollment and outreach events during the next two weeks leading up to the start of the 2021 fall semester on Aug. 30. The district’s Los Angeles College Promise program is also offering a new late start...
Tarkio, MOfarmerpublishing.com

Tarkio Tech expands outreach

The guest speaker at the Tarkio Rotary Club meeting Tuesday, August 3, 2021, was Johnnie Davis. Johnnie shared with fellow Tarkio Rotarians information about a new partnership between Tarkio Tech and the St. Joseph Christian School Association to provide vocational classes for Christian high schools in the St. Joseph area. The classes will be held on the Bishop LeBlond High School campus, but will serve students from the other Christian high schools in the area. Enrollment would be open to traditional post-secondary level individuals from the community as well. (Submitted by Anita Sutter)
Collegesdailyegyptian.com

Graduate Assistants United new executive committee to prioritize outreach

Graduate Assistants United (GAU), the union for graduate assistants at Southern Illinois University, elected a new executive committee to represent members on May 6, 2021 which includes just two returning members. The new committee members said their main priority going into the Fall 2021 semester, beyond their usual responsibilities, is...
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Grant will help expand community outreach

HIGH POINT — A large grant from an international organization will help expand High Point University’s community outreach programs. Oak Foundation is making a $5.5 million grant, one of the largest in HPU’s history, to help pay for the HPU Center for Community Engagement, which is expected to begin operating in the fall.
Beverly, MAmontserrat.edu

Internship Advisor

The Internship Advisor is part of a two-person team that staffs Montserrat’s Career Services office. The Internship Advisor’s primary role is coordinating Montserrat’s required internship program, coaching students through the internship process, and employer relations and cultivation. The Internship Advisor works directly with internship locations, academic departments and the community...
Rayne, LAraynetoday.com

City-Wide Cleanup hosted by CCO Outreach group

RAYNE - The Community Connection Outreach (CCO) hosted a City-Wide Cleanup day on Saturday, July 31, when the yards of four homes of senior citizens were cleaned and beautified. Volunteers and group leaders met at Armstrong Middle School from where they made their way to the four homes to begin...
Marysville, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

MJUSD brings in outreach consultants, mental health counselors

On Wednesday, it wasn’t just students and teachers getting used to being on campus again for the return of the 2021-22 school year. There were many other departments traversing their way around campuses within the Marysville Joint Unified School District’s 23 school sites – including one devoted solely to helping better students’ mental health needs.
Henderson, KYWTVW

Where Are They On That Project: Henderson Christian Community Outreach

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- With drooping ceiling tiles, impromptu office space, and freezers that require more power than the building can provide, it’s more than time for a change for the Henderson Christian Community Outreach. The Christian Outreach held a groundbreaking ceremony in early April, with the hopes that construction would...

