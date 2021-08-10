CCOG Outreach Assistant

The guest speaker at the Tarkio Rotary Club meeting Tuesday, August 3, 2021, was Johnnie Davis. Johnnie shared with fellow Tarkio Rotarians information about a new partnership between Tarkio Tech and the St. Joseph Christian School Association to provide vocational classes for Christian high schools in the St. Joseph area. The classes will be held on the Bishop LeBlond High School campus, but will serve students from the other Christian high schools in the area. Enrollment would be open to traditional post-secondary level individuals from the community as well. (Submitted by Anita Sutter)