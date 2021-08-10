Axios Markets

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed that job openings increased by 590,000 to 10.1 million in June, the highest level since the survey’s inception in 2000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The gains in job openings were broad-based, increasing in all major sectors except manufacturing, which remains near historic highs but declined 3.2 percent in June. The number of hires also jumped by 697,000 to 6.7 million, the highest level in a year. Total separations rose by 254,000 to 5.6 million as the number of quits increased 239,000 to 3.9 million, just shy of the 4.0 million record set in April. Quits in the manufacturing sector jumped by 62,000, the largest monthly increase on record. Layoffs and discharges declined for the seventh straight month, reaching 1.3 million, the lowest level on record.