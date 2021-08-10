Cancel
Economy

Axios Markets

By Sam Ro
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's newsletter is 1,258 words, 5 minutes. 📈 of the day: "Last week, we imposed an approximate 5% admissions ticket price increase at many of our US theaters. On average, that's about $0.50 or so in an increased admissions ticket price. We think consumers will find that palatable." - AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron.

EnvironmentAxios

Axios Generate

☕ Good morning! Welcome to a busy Wednesday for climate and energy news. Let's get right to it. Today's Smart Brevity count is 1,257 words, 5 minutes. 📊 Data point of the day: 119.7°F: Temperature reached in Siracusa, Sicily on Wednesday, which if verified would set an all-time high-temperature record for all of Europe.
EconomyAxios

Axios Thought Bubble

The U.S. economy isn't taking the summer off when it comes to hiring. Almost a million new jobs were created in July — on top of a similar number in June — and unemployment plunged. Why it matters: The July jobs report, which was based on surveys taken before the...
Axios

Axios Capital

Situational awareness: I’m broadly suspicious of corporate “net-zero” pledges because they all rely to some degree on dubious offsets. The more genuine and heartfelt the pledge is, the lower that reliance will be, and the more effective it’s likely to be. If ExxonMobil comes out with one, I'll give it very little weight absent extremely clear signs of massive change.
Axios

Axios What's Next

Credit to reader Stefani Koorey for being the first to note that the U.S. purchased the Virgin Islands on Aug. 4, 1916, thus paving the way for roughly 5,000 Tim Duncan bank shots. Send your answer, along with tips and feedback, to whatsnext@axios.com. 1 big thing: The wealthy Americans becoming...
StocksAxios

Axios Closer

🎂 Today's newsletter is 665 words ... 2½ minutes. 🔔 The dashboard: The S&P 500 closed up 0.6%. Biggest gainer? E-commerce company MercadoLibre (+14%) after reporting record revenues last quarter. Biggest decliner? Drug and medical supplier Cardinal Health (-14%) after reporting worse-than-expected earnings — and a backlog of unsold PPE.
Businesskitco.com

Dollar dented as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to...
HousingAxios

Axios Future

Send feedback, tips and AI-written ghost stories (see item 5) to bryan.walsh@axios.com. 🚨 I'll be interviewing economist Emily Oster about the pandemic and her new book on running your family like a business at From Day One's virtual summit on Aug. 18 at 4:35pm ET. Register here!. Today's Smart Brevity...
Businessrock947.com

U.S. consumer sentiment plummets in early August to decade low

(Reuters) -U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade, in a worrying sign for the economy as Americans gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to inflation and employment, a survey showed on Friday. The unexpected reading could give Federal Reserve policymakers...
BusinessBangor Daily News

Consumer sentiment in US plunges to lowest since 2011

U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early August to the lowest level in nearly a decade as Americans grew more concerned about the economy’s prospects, inflation and the recent surge in coronavirus cases. The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index fell by 11 points to 70.2, the lowest since December 2011,...
HealthAxios

Axios Vitals

Good morning, Vitals readers. Today's newsletter is 902 words, or a 3-minute read. Medicare's open enrollment will kick off in two months, leading to the health insurance industry's annual marketing blitz that entices seniors with Medicare Advantage plans that tout capped out-of-pocket costs, vision and dental benefits, and fitness classes, Axios' Bob Herman writes.
U.S. PoliticsAxios

Axios Sneak Peek

Inflation, rising crime and the border surge are positioning Republicans for even bigger midterm gains than they'd imagined just months ago, Axios' Stef Kight and Alayna Treene write. Why it matters: President Biden has preached bipartisanship. Strident Democrats are pushing for hard-left positions enacted through their control of Congress and...
Businessfanniemae.com

Inflation Moderates, though Wage Pressures Continue Amid Tight Labor Market

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed that job openings increased by 590,000 to 10.1 million in June, the highest level since the survey’s inception in 2000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The gains in job openings were broad-based, increasing in all major sectors except manufacturing, which remains near historic highs but declined 3.2 percent in June. The number of hires also jumped by 697,000 to 6.7 million, the highest level in a year. Total separations rose by 254,000 to 5.6 million as the number of quits increased 239,000 to 3.9 million, just shy of the 4.0 million record set in April. Quits in the manufacturing sector jumped by 62,000, the largest monthly increase on record. Layoffs and discharges declined for the seventh straight month, reaching 1.3 million, the lowest level on record.
BusinessGlobeSt.com

CRE Tries to Understand When—Or If—Long-Term Inflation Will Set in

There’s an inflation tug-of-war happening. On one side, the Federal Reserve, Biden administration, and others say that a current inflation spike is temporary and pricing in many categories will return relatively soon to normal. On the other side, there is a separate group of economists and experts who are sure...
Businessnerej.com

Inflation worries? … or “not to worry?” - by Daniel Calano

We have all worried about the recent inflationary situation impacting real estate, where commodities like wood and steel have become extremely expensive, to say the least. Some commodities have increased in price by several hundred percent. On top of that, labor costs have spiked, caused by workers in short supply. But, I wrote about that last time, and it is so “yesterday.”
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Pullback Accelerates as Consumer Sentiment Plunges

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: DETERIORATING SENTIMENT MIGHT KEEP FED AT BAY. USD price action hammered across the board of major currency pairs this morning. US Dollar selling pressure is accelerating in response to dismal consumer sentiment. The DXY Index is down over -0.3% on the session as EUR/USD climbs, USD/JPY sinks.
Economybloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: GDP Growth Buoys Legal Jobs, Leaves Women Sinking

As the Department of Commerce announced that the U.S. gross domestic product grew at an impressive (yet mark-missing) 6.5% in the second quarter, the legal field was kicking off the third quarter with similarly good (but not great) employment growth figures, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly employment report.

