Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

2 Hospitalized After Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate 5 Near La Jolla Parkway

By City News Service
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aNH5E_0bNTLZD000
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Two people are hospitalized Tuesday morning after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 near La Jolla, authorities reported.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday night, according to California Highway Patrol dispatcher David Rydalch.

A white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lane near the La Jolla Parkway exit when it slammed into a Mazda SUV, Rydalch said.

Two people were transported to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not released.

No other information was immediately available

Comments / 1

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego County, CA
Accidents
San Diego County, CA
Traffic
City
La Jolla, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Interstate 5#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Mazda
Related
Vista, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Driver Flees After Striking, Killing Pedestrian in Vista

A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday. The driver of a possible Chevrolet Tahoe struck the pedestrian just before 9 p.m. Friday near Sycamore Avenue and Green Oak Road, sheriff’s officials said. Despite lifesaving efforts performed by nearby...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Bicyclist Stabbed By 2 Attackers in Logan Heights

A 49-year-old person was riding a bike in Logan Heights when two suspects jumped out and stabbed the bicyclist multiple times, police said Saturday. The attack happened in the northbound 10 block of 31st Street at about 8 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Police Identify Victims of Weekend Shootings at Golden Hill Rec Center

Authorities Thursday released the names of three young men who were shot — one fatally — in at Golden Hill Recreation Center over the weekend.. Patrol officers responding to reports of possible gunfire at the city recreational facility in the 2600 block of Golf Course Drive found two of the victims wounded on a basketball court shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego Police.
National City, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Former Parishioner Arrested in Arson Attempt at Church in National City

A San Diego man who allegedly set fire to a South Bay church early Thursday was taken into custody about six hours later and jailed on suspicion of arson. Images captured by surveillance cameras in front of Iglesia Ni Cristo, in the 2200 block of East Eighth Street in National City, led to the arrest of 37-year-old Ace Tomas Rancudo, a former parishioner there, according to police.
Bonita, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Bonita Woman Who Made Threats While Holding Son at Easter Service Faces 33 Years in State Hospital

A woman who walked into a Clairemont church on Easter Sunday two years ago and made violent threats while holding her young son was committed Thursday to a state hospital. Anna Conkey, of Bonita, who also brandished an unloaded gun that day, pleaded guilty in June to felony and misdemeanor charges that include child endangerment, making criminal threats and possession of a firearm in a school zone.

Comments / 1

Community Policy