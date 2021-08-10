Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Premier League 2021-22 preview: Man City should repeat, but Chelsea and Man United lurking

By Ian Darke
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City have won three of the last four Premier League titles and if they have both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane on board by the time the transfer window closes, it would take a brave gambler to bet against them being champions again. But is it really quite so clear-cut as many good judges appear to believe? Especially if City's focus switches to the elusive Champions League crown.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Danny Ings
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Premier League 2021 22#Espn#The Champions League#Anfield#Var#The Premier League#Danish#Bees#Arsenal#Alk#Belgian#Palace#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
MLS
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

Fantasy Premier League GW1 injury news - Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea and more

Liverpool take on Norwich City in the Premier League in Gameweek 1, but the Reds look set to be without key defender Andy Robertson for the trip to Carrow Road. One of the most major pieces of injury news ahead of GW1 is the fitness of Liverpool left-back Robertson, who suffered an ankle injury in the Reds' pre-season friendly against Athletic Club at Anfield on Sunday evening, with Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas replacing the Scotsman before half-time.
Premier League90min.com

Supercomputer Predicts Manchester City to Win 2021-22 Premier League

A supercomputer has predicted that Manchester City will undertake a successful defence of their Premier League title next season. Pep Guardiola's side beat their neighbourhood rivals Manchester United by 12 points to reclaim the league title they lost to Liverpool in the 2018-2019 season. The Spaniard has been looking to boost his squad ahead of the new campaign, and has been looking at bringing in Jack Grealish and Harry Kane.
Premier Leaguenbcsportsedge.com

EPL Point Total Analysis: Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United

Only 11 days separate bettors from the start of the new Premier League season, and we’re onto our final set of futures analysis. So far, we’ve covered the outrights, derivative markets and the Golden Boot, but now it’s time for something entirely different. Today, PointsBet Sportsbook dropped the odds for...
Premier LeagueBBC

Most exciting Premier League signings: Robinho to Man City

With Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho both generating a buzz after arriving at Manchester United, and Manchester City's pursuit of England internationals Harry Kane and Jack Grealish picking up pace, BBC Sport has put together a list of Premier League 'wow' signings. Robinho - Real Madrid to Manchester City (2008)
Premier Leagueplanetsport.com

Chelsea or Man City? West Brom? Ipswich? Newport? Wrexham? - picking your 2021/22 title winners acca

Isn't summer a wonderfully happy time to be a soccer fan? It's a total clean slate, you have a bunch of shiny new signings, and anything can happen. Pre-season optimism is one of the more pleasurable mental afflictions that plague soccer fans, and it often comes with a burning desire to place an accumulator covering the top five tiers to prove to your future self it wasn't just pre-season optimism at all - it was hard-earned insight.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Manchester City season preview: De Bruyne goals, penalty struggles, predictions for 2021-22 Premier League

Premier League champions in three out of the past four seasons, there seems to be no sign that the remorseless momentum of Manchester City is going to be checked any time soon. Chelsea's surprise win in Porto may have denied them a treble but Pep Guardiola's side head into the new campaign as strong favorites for glory and home and perhaps in Europe too. Here's what we're expecting to happen with them next season.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 season preview: Curtis Jones emerges, Sadio Mane rebounds, bold predictions

Considering how badly Liverpool's title defense seemed to be falling apart in the winter months, ultimately Jurgen Klopp might feel that his side weathered the perfect storm that hit their center back corps about as well as could be expected. They were 30 points worse off in 2020-21 than they had been in 2019-20 but they also spent much of the season with center back pairings built around Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak. Virgil van Dijk they were not.
Premier Leaguealbuquerqueexpress.com

Premier League braced for 4-way title race

The Premier League's giants have again brushed off the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the start of the new season on Friday with a four-team battle expected for the title. Reigning champions Manchester City have broken the English top flight transfer record by splashing 100 million ($138...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

PREMIER LEAGUE REPORT CARD - PART THREE: Champions City have laid down the gauntlet to Man United and Liverpool with their £100m Grealish signing but title race should be tighter... while Newcastle face more strife and Norwich will struggle again

The new Premier League season is upon us with all the giddy excitement and optimism that brings. We can expect the usual drama from the self-styled 'best league in the world' where, as we've seen time and time again, anyone can beat anyone. Manchester City will be looking to defend...
UEFABleacher Report

Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 1 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

Manchester United-Leeds United is a great way to start your SaturdayVisionhaus/Getty Images. We have finally reached the first week of the English Premier League season. After a summer that has flown by thanks to international tournaments, transfer sagas and everything in between, we can return to the familiar comforts of league play in the English top flight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy