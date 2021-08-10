Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate Change Report Projects Significant Consequences for Food Supply

By Jelisa Castrodale
Food & Wine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts what will happen to farming, fishing, and livestock with slight increases in global temperatures. On Monday, the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its Sixth Assessment Report, a comprehensive report on climate change and the grim possibilities for the planet if the global temperatures continue to increase at their current rate. More than 230 scientists from around the world worked on the 3,000-page report, and it makes for sobering (if not flat-out terrifying) reading.

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Change#Global Climate Change#The United Nations#Ipcc#Sixth Assessment Report#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Related
SciencePosted by
Space.com

Satellites reveal ocean currents are getting stronger, with potentially significant implications for climate change

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Adele Morrison, Research Fellow, Australian National University. Andrew Kiss, Research fellow, Australian National University. Andy Hogg, Professor, Australian National University. Josué Martínez Moreno, P.h.D. candidate, Australian National University. Matthew England,...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

New report warns of climate change threat to system driving Atlantic currents

A scientific report published Thursday is warning of looming threats against the system that regulates Atlantic Ocean currents, including a potential collapse due the impacts of human-induced climate change. The study, published in the Nature Climate Change scientific journal, found that the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which transports warm...
EnvironmentPosted by
Salon

As climate change disrupts supply chains, American life is poised to change drastically

When scientists talk about global warming, they often rattle off the ways in which it will turn our planet into something out of apocalyptic fiction. Extreme weather events like hurricanes, thunderstorms, droughts and wildfires will become increasingly common. Sea levels will rise, flooding coastal areas and forcing millions to become climate refugees. Populations will be further displaced as large sections of the planet become too hot or dry to inhabit.
Environmentgentside.co.uk

Climate Change Report a ‘Code Red For Humanity’

The groundbreaking report carried out by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has warned that extreme weather events associated with global warming such as droughts, wildfires, flooding and intense heatwaves will soon reach new levels, as the key temperature limit could be broken in just a decade. This year’s...
EnvironmentVox

The devastating new UN report on climate change, explained

How much has humanity already changed the climate? And how much worse will it get?. The answers now are sharper than ever, according to an international team of scientists. In a new report, they say that far more aggressive action is needed to limit catastrophic climate change, and that time is running out.
EnvironmentPhys.org

IPCC Report: Climate change is happening here and now

Climate researcher Sonia Seneviratne contributed to the latest assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). As she highlights here, the new report clearly demonstrates that we can't afford to lose any more time when it comes to climate change. The Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel...
EnvironmentFinancial Times

How climate change is steering the future of food

A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning. Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news. House prices are increasing in...
AgricultureTree Hugger

2.5 Billion Tons of Wasted Food Compound Climate Change, Study Shows

More than 900 million people around the world do not have enough to eat, according to the United Nations World Food Program, which tracks core indicators of acute hunger in near real-time across 92 different countries. With a number that large, one can only assume: To feed the hungry, the world needs more food.
Global WarmingFountain Hills Times

Climate change

Regarding the letter in The Times about global warming, there are a few facts that I would like to point out. Many scientists, including climatologists, reject the assumption that the human production of greenhouse gases is damaging Earth’s climate. In fact, tens of thousands of them even signed a petition that said just that. It was also debunked during the 2010 climate-gate scandal. Even the IPCC was forced to admit in 2013 that there has been no significant warming since 1998.
Environmentirvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

UCI Researchers Report Rising Temperatures are Thwarting Climate Change Goals

California lawmakers have set a goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2045. However, meeting that goal relies in part on our state’s forests and shrublands to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. Researchers at UCI warn that climate change itself may limit the ecosystem’s ability to perform this critical service. UCI...
Environmenttheenergymix.com

65 Nations Face Food Insecurity as Climate Change Hits Global Fisheries

The combined impacts of climate change and overfishing are putting food security at risk in dozens of countries, according to a recent study. Warming temperatures have affected “the overall availability of micronutrients for 65 nations” that are dependent on fish for protein, “consequently threatening the food security of millions of people living in these countries,” reports SciDev.Net.
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Report recommends urgent action on climate change

WASHINGTON — In a blunt and urgent warning, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said many of the changes already set in motion by the warming of the planet, such as melting polar ice caps and the steady sea level rise, are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years. Many other observed changes in the climate, such as more numerous and longer droughts in some regions and increased frequency of intense rainfall and even flooding in others, are without precedent in thousands if not hundreds of thousands of years. That human activity was the principal cause in bringing about these changes is “undisputed.”
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

What the UN Climate Report Means for Food

A new report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is direct and unequivocal. Humans are responsible for climate change across the atmosphere, oceans and land. The report found that each of the last four decades has been increasingly warmer than ever recorded and human activity has sped up...

Comments / 1

Community Policy