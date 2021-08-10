Climate Change Report Projects Significant Consequences for Food Supply
The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts what will happen to farming, fishing, and livestock with slight increases in global temperatures. On Monday, the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its Sixth Assessment Report, a comprehensive report on climate change and the grim possibilities for the planet if the global temperatures continue to increase at their current rate. More than 230 scientists from around the world worked on the 3,000-page report, and it makes for sobering (if not flat-out terrifying) reading.www.foodandwine.com
