How Turtle Rock Studios are reinventing the zombie co-op shooter in Back 4 Blood

Have you been looking for a return to Left 4 Dead since Vermintide? Just looking for an awesome co-op experience while mowing down zombies? Well, Back 4 Blood is exactly what we’ve been looking for! This spiritual successor to the original Valve title is here to fill that zombie-killing niche that we’ve been missing. It seems to be inspired by quite a few mechanics as well, such as the special zombies. One thing that everyone wants to get back in Back 4 Blood is local couch co-op, since Left 4 Dead had it and it was stellar. So… Is it back?