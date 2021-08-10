Cancel
Roschon Johnson names freshman WR Xavier Worthy as a camp standout

By Griffin McVeigh
 4 days ago
One of the most under-the-radar wins late in the 2021 recruiting cycle was Texas picking up Xavier Worthy. After some problems getting enrolled early at Michigan, the four-star wide receiver switched his commitment and headed down to Austin for spring camp.

On the 247Sports composite, Worthy was the No. 62 prospect and No. 8 wide receiver in the country. He slid in as the second-highest-rated player in the Longhorns’ class, just behind Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Speed is the main reason Steve Sarkisian brought the wide receiver in. Texas was lacking what most people would consider real SEC speed. Worthy instantly brings that to the locker room and it’s already caught the eye of teammates.

One of the main leaders on the team, Roschon Johnson, says the first thing he noticed with Worthy was his quickness. He thinks Sarkisian’s offense can be even more explosive with him in the lineup.

As things stand, Jordan Whittington, Troy Omeire, and Joshua Moore are expected to be the starting wide receivers. If Worthy wants to get on the field, he is going to have to earn his playing time. Different than Tom Herman’s philosophy of rotating players in and out.

“You earn the right to play and the best players ultimately play,” Sarkisian said after practice.

Hardly do true freshman wide receivers ever make an impact in offenses. However, Worthy will get his opportunity to play if he continues to show out in practice.

