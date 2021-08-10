Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan State football out of Top-25 in first USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

The first USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll dropped on Tuesday, one more sign that football season is fast approaching, and there were four Big Ten teams listed, although Michigan State did not make the cut.

Ohio State (4), Wisconsin (15), Iowa (18) and Penn State (20) represented the Big Ten in the top-25. After a few lackluster seasons, MSU will have to earn any respect they get in the Coaches Poll, and that’s completely fair. It looks like Mel Tucker has a squad that might be capable of changing the narrative around the program in the public eye.

