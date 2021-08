Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, says an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose is needed for people who have compromised immune systems. Speaking to NPR's Morning Edition on Thursday, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that for those with compromised immune systems, the need is "so imminent to make sure that we get them boosted so that they would be in a protected zone."