Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Computer science major named College of Engineering student marshal

By Sarah Small
The Daily Collegian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Xunyi Zhou, a computer science major in the Penn State School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science with a minor in mathematics, has been named the College of Engineering’s student marshal for summer 2021 commencement. College of Engineering student marshals are selected for their outstanding academic...

news.psu.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerospace Engineering#College Of Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Country
China
Related
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Students Disenrolled, Faculty Member Fired for Flouting Covid-Safety Rules

At colleges where the Covid-19 vaccine is required for enrollment, not providing proof of vaccination could cost you — big time. The University of Virginia made headlines yesterday for disenrolling 238 students — about 1 percent of the student population — who did not receive the vaccine, CBS19 reported. Of those students, only 49 had selected courses for the upcoming semester.
CollegesPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Most Overpriced College in Your State, According to Data

Higher education has long been touted as one of the main keys to living a successful life. And while that may be true, there is no denying that college is expensive. Not to mention the substantial debt many students take on in order to earn a degree. With that in mind, we wanted to find out what the most expensive colleges are in the country—specifically when it comes to how much value you get for the money you spend.
Williamsport, PAThe Daily Collegian

Employee couple establishes graphic design scholarship at Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – A faculty member and an administrator at Pennsylvania College of Technology have created a scholarship for students majoring in graphic design. Brian A. and Joanna K. Flynn have established the Brian and Joanna Flynn Scholarship, which gives preference to students who are enrolled full time in the graphic design bachelor’s degree major, have successfully completed two semesters of study and have a 3.0 or higher GPA. The scholarship is renewable for the third and fourth academic years if a 3.0 GPA is maintained.
Educationvt.edu

Six engineering graduate students named NSF Graduate Research Fellows

Six graduate students from across five departments of the College of Engineering have been selected for the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program in 2021. The fellowship program is the country’s oldest in support of doctoral and master’s students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields, as stated by...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Knowles to support female engineering students

ITASCA -- Knowles Corp., a maker of small acoustic microphones and speakers, said it will donate $160,000 this year as part of its multiyear commitment to the University of Illinois Chicago College of Engineering to support female engineering students. Knowles' donation helps support the enrollment and academic success of female...
Middletown, PAThe Daily Collegian

Penn State Harrisburg to offer new human capital management bachelor's degree

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Effective fall 2021, Penn State Harrisburg will offer a new bachelor of science degree in human capital management. The program will prepare students in the fundamental concepts and state-of-the art skills required by human resource professionals including onboarding, training and compensating employees, developing and managing performance systems, and addressing and resolving employee concerns and issues. The goal of the program is to educate professionals who can apply their skills, methods and tools to understand the dynamic and complex business environment and meet regulatory and legislative requirements. Students graduating with the degree will be positioned for careers in organizations across many sectors, including industry, government and education.
Sciencelootpress.com

Marshall biomedical engineering researchers earn National Science Foundation grant

HUNTINGTON, W.V. – A Marshall University team of researchers led by Dr. Nasim Nosoudi, assistant professor of biomedical engineering, has been awarded a $267,658 National Science Foundation (NSF) MRI grant to acquire a CytoViva enhanced darkfield optical microscope to assist with research in nanotechnology. One application of nanotechnology is to use nanoparticles to deliver a drug to specific types of cells or tissue in the body. These nanoparticles are engineered to target diseased cells and can be used in cancer and cardiovascular disease treatment and early detection.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Using Machine Learning to Predict Engineering Technology Students' Success with Computer Aided Design

Jasmine Singh, Viranga Perera, Alejandra J. Magana, Brittany Newell, Jin Wei-Kocsis, Ying Ying Seah, Greg J. Strimel, Charles Xie. Computer-aided design (CAD) programs are essential to engineering as they allow for better designs through low-cost iterations. While CAD programs are typically taught to undergraduate students as a job skill, such software can also help students learn engineering concepts. A current limitation of CAD programs (even those that are specifically designed for educational purposes) is that they are not capable of providing automated real-time help to students. To encourage CAD programs to build in assistance to students, we used data generated from students using a free, open source CAD software called Aladdin to demonstrate how student data combined with machine learning techniques can predict how well a particular student will perform in a design task. We challenged students to design a house that consumed zero net energy as part of an introductory engineering technology undergraduate course. Using data from 128 students, along with the scikit-learn Python machine learning library, we tested our models using both total counts of design actions and sequences of design actions as inputs. We found that our models using early design sequence actions are particularly valuable for prediction. Our logistic regression model achieved a >60% chance of predicting if a student would succeed in designing a zero net energy house. Our results suggest that it would be feasible for Aladdin to provide useful feedback to students when they are approximately halfway through their design. Further improvements to these models could lead to earlier predictions and thus provide students feedback sooner to enhance their learning.
Proctorville, OHHuntingtonNews.Net

Marshall School of Medicine cancels major scholarship fundraiser

“Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases across our state and region, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this beloved event,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “The nature of the Delta variant has proved particularly virulent, and as a medical school, we must lead by example and model behaviors that prevent further community spread.”
CollegesThe Daily Collegian

Advice from late grandfather helps Bellisario College student marshal succeed

One special grandfather lives on as an educational and life influence this weekend when his grandson serves as student marshal for the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications during summer commencement exercises at Penn State. Carson Spence, a Schreyer Honors Scholar and consistent dean’s list student, will graduate with a...
EducationEngadget

Get a comprehensive computer science education for $35

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. If you’re considering a career in computer science, now’s your chance to get noticed. Because of high demand, jobs in this field are no longer reserved for those with Master’s degrees and PhDs. However, while you can teach yourself some skills by perusing YouTube or free resources, comprehensive education requires structure. Thankfully, you don’t have to take expensive courses to stand out against the competition.
Computersmit.edu

Searching for multiplicity, in computer science and daily life

Right now, Rodrigo Ochigame is reading Russian science fiction, Yugoslav art history, Indian philosophy, and Afro-Caribbean political theory. They are listening to Belgian electroacoustic music, Mongolian experimental rock, and Ethiopian jazz. Occasionally, the PhD student in the Program in History, Anthropology, and Science, Technology, and Society (HASTS) even throws dice to select a new MBTA stop to explore. More often, they apply this practice on the MIT campus, randomly attending departmental seminars on topics ranging from astrophysics to macroeconomics to neurobiology.
Angola, INEvening Star

Barry named dean of Allen School of Engineering and Computing

ANGOLA — Trine University has named distinguished faculty member and chair William Barry as the dean of the Allen School of Engineering and Computing, it was announced Tuesday. Barry served as a professor and chair of the Reiners Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Trine since 2019. A member...
CollegesJournal-News

Miami computer software engineering students earn No. 2 national ranking behind MIT

Earning national rankings in a variety of national academic measurements is nothing new to Miami University. But recently coming in second – right behind internationally acclaimed Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) – was a welcomed surprise, said Miami officials. ExploreMiami University named a top 100 college in 2018 U.S. News...

Comments / 0

Community Policy