Detroit’s First Vegan Bakery Is Black-Owned

In October, Estella’s Vegan Dessert Boutique will open in Detroit, MI as the city’s first vegan bakery. Founder Chantele Jones named the bakery in honor of her grandmother, who taught Jones how to make her first pie. Located in Detroit’s historic Grandmont Rosedale neighborhood, the shop will offer traditional Southern staples such as pound cake, sweet potato pie, peach cobbler, banana pudding, and pecan pie. Estella’s will also carry a variety of breads, cookies, and bars with an aim to use local and seasonal produce in an effort to support small farmers. Seasonal desserts include oatmeal blueberry bars, cider doughnuts, cranberry orange bread, and sweet potato pecan muffins.