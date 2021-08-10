Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Detroit’s First Vegan Bakery Is Black-Owned

By Nicole Axworthy
vegnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn October, Estella’s Vegan Dessert Boutique will open in Detroit, MI as the city’s first vegan bakery. Founder Chantele Jones named the bakery in honor of her grandmother, who taught Jones how to make her first pie. Located in Detroit’s historic Grandmont Rosedale neighborhood, the shop will offer traditional Southern staples such as pound cake, sweet potato pie, peach cobbler, banana pudding, and pecan pie. Estella’s will also carry a variety of breads, cookies, and bars with an aim to use local and seasonal produce in an effort to support small farmers. Seasonal desserts include oatmeal blueberry bars, cider doughnuts, cranberry orange bread, and sweet potato pecan muffins.

vegnews.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Vegan Diet#Food Drink#Vegan Dessert Boutique#Marble Fudge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 2

Community Policy