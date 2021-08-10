Beyoncé Reveals Why She Shot The “Single Ladies” Video & ‘I Am... Sasha Fierce’ Cover In Black & White
Beyoncé graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar this week and sat down for a rare interview. The singer reflected on the lessons she’s learned every decade of her life and revealed her reasoning for using black and white imagery for her I Am… Sasha Fierce album as well as the music videos for “If I Were a Boy” and “Single Ladies.” It turns out Beyoncé specifically used black and white imagery in defiance of advice from an agency that claimed it wouldn’t sell.genius.com
