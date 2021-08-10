Cancel
Sunman, IN

Sheryl Stonefield

By Andres-Wuestefeld Funeral Home
WRBI Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheryl Stonefield, 53 years old, of Sunman, IN passed away peacefully on Monday, August 9, 2021. She was a graduate of East Central High School and Cincinnati State and worked in a wide variety of industries throughout her life. Preferring to be at home surrounded by family, Sheryl loved all kinds of animals. Her family remembers with laughter Sheryl jumping into a ditch to save a rabbit, paying no regard to the fact that her ankle was in a cast. She adopted this rabbit who she kept as a pet for many years. Sheryl loved the farm on which she was raised and enjoyed nurturing flowers and house plants. She spent much of her time reading, enjoying movies and music, and doting on her family, especially her youngest niece and nephew.

