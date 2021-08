Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) includes the outsourcing services for companies. It is an innovative new approach to supply chain that allows companies to generate a 4-5x return on investment by partnering with one service partner to support all or part of their supply chain needs including procurement, production control, manufacturing, quality, warehousing, and logistics. This service helps companies drive more value across the enterprise. Leading companies are adopting supply chain as a service for part or all of their supply chain operational needs quickly develop a competitive advantage over their competition. This is driving the demand for supply chain as a service market growth.