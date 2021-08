Virginia Hummell from Moores Hill, Indiana was Born on October 9, 1928, to Benjamin and Barbara Herbert Paul in Oldenburg, Indiana. She was married to Mitchell C. Hummell on August 10, 1949 at Holy Family Church in Oldenburg. Virginia graduated from Oldenburg’s Immaculate Conception Academy in 1947, and worked at McPhersons in Sunman, Indiana, and retired as a caregiver to the Crosley family in Moores Hill.