Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Hitting Contest set to return to Coleman Park Aug. 21

Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 35th annual Baseball Hitting Contest returns to Coleman Memorial Park on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The entry fee is $9. Profits earned will be used to help maintain and improve the fields, as well as some monies designated for the Park's Trust Fund. There will be six age categories with prizes for each winner and top finishers. The age categories are: Youth - birth year 2008 or later, Teener - birth year 2007,2006, Legion - birth year 2005, 2004, 2003, Adult - birth year 2002 or earlier, Women - all birth years, Senior - contestant score determined by age plus points combined.

www.ldnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Park S Trust Fund#Legion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Pierce County, WIbaldwin-bulletin.com

Ready, set, go contests at the Pierce County Fair

The Pierce County Fair Office announces there will be some friendly competitions for Fair visitors to participate in while attending the Fair August 12-15. Contests will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the picnic shelter for various age groups. New on Thursday night in the grandstands will be an “Ag Olympics” team contest.
Photographyplymouthmn.gov

Picture Plymouth Photo Contest seeks entries through Aug. 31

The annual Picture Plymouth Photo Contest will accept submissions through. Photo categories include people and families, community activities and events, pets, wildlife and nature, and city landmarks. All entries must be submitted digitally via plymouthmag.com. The City of Plymouth and Plymouth Magazine, a local lifestyle publication, partner to hold the...
adelnews.com

Registration open for 2021 Sweet Corn Princess Contest through Aug. 6

The Sweet Corn Princess Contest is back for 2021 and registration is open through Aug. 6. This free event, to be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, is open to ADM girls entering 2nd-4th grade this fall. The princess and her court are selected by random drawing.
Photographyhopkintonindependent.com

Photo contest winner, Aug. 4 edition

The Hopkinton Independent presents “A Slice of Hopkinton” photo contest, sponsored by Bill’s Pizzeria. Readers are encouraged to submit photos of people, places or things in Hopkinton. The Independent staff will select one winner for each issue. The winner will have their submitted photo published in the paper and will receive a $25 gift certificate to Bill’s Pizzeria.
Stafford, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Moonlight paddle set for Aug. 20

STAFFORD — The Stafford Lions Club is holding a Moonlight Paddle event on Friday, Aug. 20, at Staffordville Lake behind Staffordville School. The gate will open at 6:30 p.m., and the launch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The event is free, and participants must bring their own kayak or canoe....
Footballbrownwoodnews.com

Meet the Lions set for Aug. 13

The annual Meet the Lions event returns Friday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at Gordon Wood Stadium. There will not be a hamburger supper this year, but the concession stand will be open.
Brewerton, NYcentralnewyorkmotorsports.com

THE D-SHAPED DEMON RETURNS: Super DIRTcar Series $10K-to-win Demon 100 set for Aug. 17 at Brewerton Speedway

BREWERTON, NY — The Beasts of the Northeast have caught the scent of a demon – a “1/3-mile D-shaped dirt demon” known to New Yorkers as the famous Brewerton Speedway. With their helmets in hand and 800-hp monsters under the hood, the stars of the Super DIRTcar Series will return to battle this tricky demon Tuesday, Aug. 17, for The Demon 100.

Comments / 0

Community Policy