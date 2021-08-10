Amon-Ra St. Brown mixes it up in practice again—this time with Jeff Okudah

Outlook: A fourth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, St. Brown has a chance to play a significant role in Detroit's receiving corps this season. He and veteran Kalif Raymond have been getting a lot of reps in the slot with the first-team offense, and St. Brown has been making the most of those reps, especially the last week or so. He's made a couple flash plays in practice over the last week of training camp. He's also shown he's not afraid to mix it up a bit and play a physical brand of football, which is something head coach Dan Campbell has said he really likes about St. Brown.