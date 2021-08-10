Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Amon-Ra St. Brown mixes it up in practice again—this time with Jeff Okudah

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may only be a couple of weeks into training camp, but Detroit Lions rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown already has a bit of a reputation. During the team’s first padded practice last week, he mixed it up with fellow rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu after a special teams drill got a little too physical. Some punches were thrown, but that was that. They lined up again a few reps later without incident.

www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalif Raymond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLDetroit News

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown showing competitive fire beyond throwing punches

Allen Park — Detroit Lions rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown drew some unwanted attention his first week of training camp after he tossed a couple haymakers in a heated scrap with teammate Ifeatu Melifonwu. But that fiery competitiveness the Lions knew they were getting when they selected St. Brown in...
NFLdetroitlions.com

Rookie St. Brown enjoying camp battles with Okudah

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah duked it out pretty hard in a one on one receiver vs. cornerback period during Wednesday's padded practice in Allen Park. Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick by Detroit in last year's NFL Draft, has looked tremendous...
NFLMLive.com

Amon-Ra St. Brown has Dennis Rodman hair, and is looking like a bit of a Bad Boy in Lions camp too

ALLEN PARK -- He’s got Dennis Rodman hair, and that’s no accident. Detroit Lions rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown loves for the former Bad Boy, although just 21 years old, he best remembers Rodman for his days with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. St. Brown watched “The Last Dance,” yes, and the Rodman documentary as well. Rodman also happens to live near his home in Orange County, Calif., and they’ve even met.
NFLFOX Sports

Tight ends, St. Brown shine in Lions' practice at Ford Field

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions took training camp to Ford Field for the day, giving their new coaches and players a chance to practice on the team’s home field. New head coach Dan Campbell, hired in January, kicked off the festivities with an impassioned speech to the fans in attendance.
NFLMorning Sun

Inside Allen Park: Okudah and St. Brown continue epic battles

There is a growing rivalry that has taken center stage at Detroit Lions training camp. The battles between rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah are becoming appointment viewing. During Detroit’s first padded practice on Wednesday, St. Brown caught three consecutive passes against Okudah, with the second-year...
NFLdetroitlions.com

CAMP SPOTLIGHT: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Outlook: A fourth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, St. Brown has a chance to play a significant role in Detroit's receiving corps this season. He and veteran Kalif Raymond have been getting a lot of reps in the slot with the first-team offense, and St. Brown has been making the most of those reps, especially the last week or so. He's made a couple flash plays in practice over the last week of training camp. He's also shown he's not afraid to mix it up a bit and play a physical brand of football, which is something head coach Dan Campbell has said he really likes about St. Brown.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

WATCH: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Leaps Over Defender at NFL Training Camp

Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown proved once again that he has tremendous amounts of talent after making a jaw dropping play at Lions practice on Monday. St. Brown was filmed running down the field, and when a fellow Detroit defender came towards him for the tackle. Instead of trying to run around the defender, he simply hurdled over him, leaving his teammates speechless.
NFLMLive.com

9 players to watch in Detroit Lions preseason opener against Bills

DETROIT -- The preseason doesn’t really matter, and anyone watching the Lions back in 2008 can tell you that. They won all four of their exhibition games that year, before going on to become the first team to lose all 16 games that actually count. Those “Preseason Champs” shirts are still floating around Detroit, a nice reminder to not overreact to anything that happens tonight when the club opens its exhibition slate by hosting the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field.
NFLNBC Sports

Brady opens up about mystery team that passed on him

One NFL organization made the mistake of putting another chip on Tom Brady's shoulder when he hit free agency last year. The former New England Patriots quarterback first mentioned the mystery team last month on The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, you’re sticking with that mother [expletive]?" Brady said.
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Dan Campbell’s quote about CB Jeff Okudah has Detroit Lions fans fired up

When the Detroit Lions selected CB Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and quickly emerge as a solid player. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned for Okudah as he played in only nine games (six starts) during his rookie season before a season-ending groin injury put him out of action.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Lions Regret? Rams QB Stafford Has One

The Detroit Lions' reputation is an unfortunate one. But it's also a chicken-or-the-egg one. Is the franchise not good enough for the players? Have the players not been good enough for the franchise?. Star quarterback Matthew Stafford, now with the Los Angeles Rams after a long and largely unsuccessful time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy