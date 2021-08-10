Here's How To Audition For The Circle, Too Hot To Handle, And More

The summer may be nearing its close, but that's all the more reason to treasure your weekends. And what better way to do that than to devour a new series or rewatch one you love? We've reviewed all the TV shows that Netflix has added in the past two weeks, whether they're new to the world or just new to the service, and came up with a list of binge-worthy watches for you. They include a French mystery miniseries that will have you clinging to your seat, a baking competition show that will have you salivating, and a couple of award-winning classics. Read on to decide what to watch this weekend!