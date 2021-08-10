Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

A Billboard Will Show Ads From Space, But You Won't Be Able To See It In The Sky

capradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems there's no way to escape advertising these days — and at first blush, news that a Canadian company has contracted SpaceX to put a billboard into low-Earth orbit would appear to end any debate to the contrary. Startup Geometric Energy Corp. (GEC), tells Business Insider that next year...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

Elon Musk
#Starlink Satellites#Canadian#Business Insider#Cubesat#Npr
SpaceX
Satellites
Economy
Industry
Twitch
Aerospace & Defense
Youtube
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Post

A $500 Million Spacesuit? Welcome to NASA Contracting.

What’s the cost of a good suit these days? At NASA, apparently, it’s about $500 million. That’s according to a new audit of the space agency’s 14-year quest to design and build a new generation of spacesuits. Without major changes to the program, the new duds will take at least four more years to produce, thereby jeopardizing NASA’s plan to return to the moon by 2024.Just a few years ago, there might’ve been no way to feasibly accelerate that timeline. But thanks to the growth of the thriving U.S. commercial-space industry, NASA now has options beyond the traditional contractors who’ve long helped it build space hardware in-house. With the clock ticking, the agency should turn to America’s high-flying entrepreneurs to get the job done — and get the moon mission back on track.The high cost of exploring space has never really been popular with the public. Even during the heyday of the space race in the 1960s, opinion polls consistently showed that most Americans thought such programs were too expensive. In a survey last year that ranked possible space priorities for President Joe Biden’s administration, climate research was the top choice while avoiding asteroids was No. 2. Sending people to the moon or Mars ranked at the bottom.One way to elide this problem is to concentrate NASA’s spending in the districts of influential legislators, who have shown great skill in keeping the agency’s programs funded. The downside to this approach is that it tends to erode accountability, inflate costs and prolong programs that have little scientific justification. A notable example is the Space Launch System, a massive rocket initiated by Congress in 2011. A decade into development, it’s billions over budget and years overdue. Thanks to political patrons, however, it just keeps going.The spacesuit program has suffered from similar problems. Congress funded it with the idea that NASA would serve as the chief designer and integrator, while contractors would take care of the parts. In fact, giving work to contractors seemed to be largely the point: There are now 27 of them working on the suit program.Fortunately, a better approach has emerged in recent years. Rather than pay contractors to build equipment that NASA will eventually own, the government can instead pay them for services — such as ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station — while letting them keep the hardware. The idea is that competitive entrepreneurs, seeking profit as well as glory, will innovate and reduce costs. As one example, building SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket cost as little as 10% of what NASA likely would’ve spent using a traditional contracting approach.Such savings have opened up a lot of new opportunities in space. But they’ve also pressured lawmakers to back off on the patronage. Last month, NASA chose SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket to launch the Europa Clipper, one of the most important science missions of the decade. In previous years, Congress had required that the craft launch on the SLS. But technical difficulties, combined with an estimated cost of more than $2 billion per launch, made the pairing untenable. Using SpaceX’s rocket instead is expected to save taxpayers about $1.5 billion.That kind of bang for the buck is hard to ignore, even for the government. In April, NASA announced that it was seeking to purchase “spacesuit services” from commercial partners. The industry responded enthusiastically, with more than 50 companies expressing interest. In July, the agency took the next step, publishing a draft request for proposal for a commercial-bid process.
Aerospace & DefenseSlate

Spacesuits and Other Issues Mean NASA Isn’t Landing on the Moon in 2024

There’s a lot of ideas out there about how to make spacesuits better. There’s the MIT-led plan to create shrink-wrapped spacesuits based on the concept of negative pressure. Or a South Dakota School of Mines & Technology contraption that creates a wearable body monitoring system for astronauts. Not to mention a slew of nearly 50 companies that have shown interest in developing a spacesuit for NASA to purchase.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

SpaceX's 1st private astronaut mission, Inspiration4, is just one month from launching into history

In just one month, SpaceX will make history with Inspiration4 — the world's first all-civilian spaceflight — the mission's crew couldn't be more excited. On Sept.15, four people will become astronauts when they strap into a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and blast off of planet Earth. The crew, led by Jared Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur from New Jersey (who bankrolled the flight), will make history on their Inspiration4 flight, which will be the first crewed spaceflight to travel around Earth without professional astronauts on board. And, since the crew was selected earlier this year, they have been hard at work training for this moment that is just weeks away.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

SpaceX’s massive booster and Starship will return to the launchpad

Recently, SpaceX has been working hard to join its massive Starship spacecraft and the gigantic Super Heavy Booster and placed them on the launchpad. However, not long after the two were joined together for the first time, Starship was removed from the launchpad and taken back to a facility known as high bay. Speculation swirled about the reasoning for removing the spacecraft from the launchpad so quickly after it was assembled there.
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

NASA thinks it knows why that Mars rover rock sample went missing

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Rocks don't just disappear into thin air. NASA's been puzzling over a Mars mystery ever since its Perseverance rover tried to collect its very first rock sample last week. When the rover checked for the sample inside the collection tube, it found nothing. Turns out the rock itself might be at fault.
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

Elon Musk plans the Starship to be ready to launch the human mission to the Moon “probably” before the year 2024.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk wrote on Twitter this Saturday that his company hopes that a unit of the Starship spacecraft will be ready to launch the human mission to the Moon “probably” before the year 2024. In addition, He said that “the first orbital stack of the Starship rocket should be ready for flight within a few weeks.” SpaceX now just awaits regulatory approval.
Aerospace & DefenseNeowin

TWIRL 26: Starlink rival set to add new satellites in constellation boost

The upcoming week will see some fairly run-of-the-mill satellites launches. Possibly one of the more interesting launches will take place in Kazakhstan where OneWeb will get 34 new satellites put into orbit. OneWeb is a bit like SpaceX, it’s trying to create a constellation of satellites capable of beaming the internet back to Earth. The firm has already struck deals with Satixfy to bring Wi-Fi to planes, the Canadian military to boost connectivity, and BT to help create rural connectivity solutions.
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Blue Origin Makes Hilarious Mistake While Criticizing SpaceX And NASA

Kent, Washington-based launch vehicle manufacturer and spaceflight services provider Blue Origin's relentless criticism of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) decision to award Hawthorne, California-based aerospace and internet service provider Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) took an interesting turn today when the company made a glaring mistake in a new infographic posted on its website.
Cape Canaveral, FLaustinnews.net

2024 U.S. moon landing in doubt due to spacesuit problems

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: A NASA agency has warned that delays and cost overruns in developing new spacesuits could prevent U.S. astronauts from returning to the moon by 2024. In its warning, NASA's Office of the Inspector-General noted that cost projections for the spacesuits are approaching $1 billion, which it attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, technical challenges and reduced congressional funding.
Aerospace & Defenseinputmag.com

SpaceX's space billboard isn't what it sounds like, but it's still dumb

Much ado was made about the recent announcement of SpaceX’s partnership with the Canadian-based tech startup Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) to launch a small satellite into space whose sole purpose will ostensibly be to shill products in low-Earth orbit. A surface read of that news easily conjures pretty obvious, Blade Runner-esque images of Coca-Cola and Tinder logos strewn across the night sky. Closer inspection, however, should calm amateur astronomers’ nerves... for a little while, at least.
Aerospace & DefenseUbergizmo

It Looks Like Space Won’t Be Safe From Ads

SpaceX has entered into a partnership with GEC, a Canadian startup, where they plan to launch a digital billboard in space. What this means is that if you can afford it, you can soon start advertising your company or your product in space! Of course, we imagine that not many people will actually be able to see it, but the publicity itself seems like it might be worth it.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Russia’s space program just threw a NASA astronaut under the bus

Russia's state-owned news service, TASS, has published an extraordinarily defamatory article about NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor. The publication claims that Auñón-Chancellor had an emotional breakdown in space, then damaged a Russian spacecraft in order to return early. This, of course, is a complete fabrication. The context for the article is...
Aerospace & DefenseNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NASA Wants to Pay You to Live in a Mars Simulation for a Year

Have you ever wanted to live on Mars? Now, you can — as long as you're fine with Mars being located in Houston. Last Friday, NASA announced that it is looking to hire four people to participate in a yearlong program at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Selected crew members will live together in a 1,700 square-foot facility, meant to simulate the experience of living on Mars: isolation, limited access to resources and lots of space food.

