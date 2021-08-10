Gilbert News: August 10, 2021

Gilbert, Ariz. - Here's the latest news for the week of August 10, 2021.

Emergency Alert System Test Tomorrow

FEMA is conducting a national test of the Emergency Alert System on Wednesday, August 11 at 11:20 AM.

Shade and Streetscape Open House Thursday

You're invited to Gilbert's Shade and Streetscape Open House on Thursday. Attend in person or virtually.

Details: glbrt.is/shadeplan

Water Tips for Drowning Impact Awareness Month

August is Drowning Impact Awareness Month and Gilbert Fire and Rescue wants to remind you to stay safe around water.

Tips: gilbertaz.gov/watersafety

Gilbert is Hiring a Parks & Recreation Manager

Gilbert is hiring a Parks & Recreation Manager to oversee the buildout of our parks and trails.

Apply now: glbrt.is/HiringParksManager

Women in Policing Information Session

The Gilbert Police Department is hosting a Women in Policing information session on August 20.

Join us: glbrt.is/WomenInPolicingSession