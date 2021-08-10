Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert News: August 10, 2021

Posted by 
Gilbert, Arizona
Gilbert, Arizona
 4 days ago

Gilbert, Ariz. - Here's the latest news for the week of August 10, 2021.

Emergency Alert System Test Tomorrow

FEMA is conducting a national test of the Emergency Alert System on Wednesday, August 11 at 11:20 AM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iH4bi_0bNTEjpv00

Shade and Streetscape Open House Thursday

You're invited to Gilbert's Shade and Streetscape Open House on Thursday. Attend in person or virtually.

Details: glbrt.is/shadeplan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6PIY_0bNTEjpv00

Water Tips for Drowning Impact Awareness Month

August is Drowning Impact Awareness Month and Gilbert Fire and Rescue wants to remind you to stay safe around water.

Tips: gilbertaz.gov/watersafety

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNlYS_0bNTEjpv00

Gilbert is Hiring a Parks & Recreation Manager

Gilbert is hiring a Parks & Recreation Manager to oversee the buildout of our parks and trails.

Apply now: glbrt.is/HiringParksManager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P4APV_0bNTEjpv00

Women in Policing Information Session

The Gilbert Police Department is hosting a Women in Policing information session on August 20.

Join us: glbrt.is/WomenInPolicingSession

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k8Y9G_0bNTEjpv00

Comments / 0

Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert, Arizona

33
Followers
157
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix within the city's metropolitan area. Once known as the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World", it is the sixth-largest municipality in Arizona, and the fifth-largest in the Phoenix metro area. It covers an area of nearly 69 square miles (179 km2).

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gilbert, AZ
Government
City
Gilbert, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Drowning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban enters Kabul as U.S. evacuation efforts continue

Members of the Taliban entered the outskirts of Afghanistan's capital Kabul Sunday to a negotiate for a "peaceful surrender" of the city, a spokesman for the group said Sunday. Three Afghan officials told the Associated Press that the Taliban were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman. NBC News...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Judge won't block Biden administration's new eviction moratorium

A federal judge declined Friday to block the moratorium on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a victory for the Biden administration's effort to keep renters in their homes during the Covid pandemic. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected an effort by a group of...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 58

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 58 people, authorities said on Sunday, in the second natural disaster to strike Turkey this month. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

D-backs' Gilbert throws no-hitter in first career start

There was Theodore, Bumpus and Bobo. Now there's Tyler Gilbert. An aspiring electrician, the Diamondbacks left-hander delivered a shocker for the history books Saturday night. Gilbert became the fourth pitcher — and first in 68 years — to throw a no-hitter in his initial big league start, leading Arizona over the San Diego Padres 7-0 with the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy