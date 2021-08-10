Gilbert News: August 10, 2021
Gilbert, Ariz. - Here's the latest news for the week of August 10, 2021.
Emergency Alert System Test Tomorrow
FEMA is conducting a national test of the Emergency Alert System on Wednesday, August 11 at 11:20 AM.
Shade and Streetscape Open House Thursday
You're invited to Gilbert's Shade and Streetscape Open House on Thursday. Attend in person or virtually.
Details: glbrt.is/shadeplan
Water Tips for Drowning Impact Awareness Month
August is Drowning Impact Awareness Month and Gilbert Fire and Rescue wants to remind you to stay safe around water.
Tips: gilbertaz.gov/watersafety
Gilbert is Hiring a Parks & Recreation Manager
Gilbert is hiring a Parks & Recreation Manager to oversee the buildout of our parks and trails.
Apply now: glbrt.is/HiringParksManager
Women in Policing Information Session
The Gilbert Police Department is hosting a Women in Policing information session on August 20.
Join us: glbrt.is/WomenInPolicingSession
Comments / 0