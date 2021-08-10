Cancel
The Kid LAROI Goes No. 1 On Billboard Charts With “Stay”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kid LAROI, 17, is celebrating going number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his debut single, “Stay” featuring Justin Bieber. The Australian singer took to Instagram to share his excitement with fans writing, “WOAH. number f____g 1!!! first of all, thank you to every single one of you mfs for streaming, buying, and supporting the fuuu__k out of this record & thank you to my brother @justinbieber for being apart of this and going so hard for me constantly. this is not only a big moment for me but a really big moment for Australia.”

