Wait For Second Dose Of Covid Vaccine Ends For Nepal’s Elderly

By zenger.news
Tennessee Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATHMANDU, Nepal — The wait for the vaccine for the elderly in Nepal is over. They can now get the second dose of the Covid vaccine after waiting for more than four months. About 8.4 percent of Nepal’s population have been inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine. In contrast, 15.145 percent have received a total dosage of anti-Covid-19 vaccine till Aug. 9, as per Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population data.

