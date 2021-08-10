Cancel
Jason Momoa pays tribute to Aquaman fan

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Momoa has paid tribute to an 'Aquaman' fan who lost his battle with brain cancer. The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday (08.09.21) to honour eight-year-old Danny Sheehan after he passed away over the weekend. Jason captioned a cartoon mural of Aquaman and Sheehan together: "Just found out...

Emilia Clarke
Jason Momoa
#Rape#Fantasy#Ohana Love U#Facetime#Dothraki
Entertainment
Instagram
Celebrities
Celebrities

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).
Us Weekly

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’

Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talk about their picture-perfect family — but when they do, they have the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress also has daughter Zoë Kravitz, whom she welcomed in 1988 with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.
Jason Momoa Reacts After Being Asked If He Regrets 'Game of Thrones' Rape Scene

Jason Momoa was not pleased when an interviewer recently asked him if he regretted portraying a rape scene in the pilot episode of Game of Thrones. Momoa played Khal Drogo in the series, where the story kicked off with his wedding to Daenerys Targaryen. Momoa was thoughtful in his answer and even brought it up later on to turn it back on that reporter.
Jason Momoa reveals his 'man crush'

Jason Momoa has a "man-crush" on Oscar Issac. The 41-year-old actor - who has children Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with wife Lisa Bonet - had a great time working on the upcoming blockbuster 'Dune' because it had such a great cast, including the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star and his "dream" co-star Javier Bardem.
Jason Momoa Calls Out Reporter’s ‘Icky’ Question

Jason Momoa called out a reporter for asking an “icky” question about his Game of Thrones character. Momoa starred as Khal Drogo in Season 1 of the HBO drama, and is currently filming the sequel to Aquaman, and is set to appear in Dune, Sweet Girl and Apple TV‘s See.
Jason Momoa had a brilliant response to celebrities who don’t shower

Recently Hollywood has been torn by a heated debate – divided over the big question, should celebrities shower daily? That’s right, A-listers bathing habits are currently going viral, with many coming forward to share how they don’t use soap every day. When asked about his stance in the whole personal hygiene debate, Jason Momoa gave a hilarious answer, reassuring fans that he isn’t opposed to water, and prefers to stay clean.
Lenny Kravitz Celebrates 'Brother' Jason Mamoa's Birthday With Serious Style

August is here again, and that means that the internet is celebrating Aquaman star Jason Momoa's birthday. For the past few years, singer Lenny Kravitz, who was previously married to Momoa's wife, actress Lisa Bonet, has wished the Game of Thrones star a happy birthday online, causing social media to explode. 2021 was no different, as Kravitz shared a picture of himself and Momoa with the caption "Happy Birthday, Jason. I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family."
Jason Momoa Is 42! Aquaman Star and Lenny Kravitz Celebrate His 'Craziest Year to Date'

Believe it or not, Jason Momoa indeed ages. The Aquaman star celebrated his 42nd birthday off social media on Sunday, but honored the occasion Saturday on his Instagram. "Happy last day of 41. BEST FRIEND @brianandrewmendoza made it happen. 42 here we go craziest year to date. all ALOHA to you and yours J," Momoa wrote alongside a smiling shot of him with Brian Andrew Mendoza, his production partner of over 10 years.
Mens Journal

No, Jason Momoa Isn’t on the Keto Diet. Here’s How He Eats to Get Ripped

It might surprise you to learn self-proclaimed red meat lover Jason Momoa isn’t on the paleo or keto diet. What’s not a surprise is he’s a big freaking guy—especially if your first Momoa sighting was the actor as Khal Drogo, a Dothraki khalasar chieftain in Game of Thrones. If that’s the case, you’ve always had the impression of Momoa being a mammoth human. Standing at 6’4″, the actor’s got an imposing frame—and adding slabs of muscle doesn’t take a gargantuan effort. If you’re curious how the actor trains to become a superhero the likes of Aquaman and stay limber on the reg, check out Warrior Workouts: Jason Momoa’s Trainer Shares the Secret Sauce of Shaping a Superhero. That said, Momoa’s trainer and healer, Damian Viera, does have Momoa clean up his act to get that shrink-wrapped look for blockbusters like Aquaman.
Jason Momoa Weighs in on the Celebrity Shower Debate After Jake Gyllenhaal's Remarks

Jason Momoa is not about to join any celebrity trends, especially when it comes to the shower debate. The Aquaman star said he showers often, so his co-stars don't have to worry about his bathing habits. The celebrity shower debate has been raging for a few weeks now, following comments by Dax Shepard, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal. Momoa joins Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on the "team shower" side.
Why Jason Momoa wouldn't play Game of Thrones character again

Jason Momoa wouldn't play his 'Game of Thrones' character again. The 42-year-old star portrayed Kahl Drogo in the fantasy drama series and he admitted it was "really, really, really hard" to shoot some of his scenes, including the Dothraki leader's wedding night rape of his young new wife Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) but he accepted it was his job at the time, though it's not an experience he's keen to repeat.
The Independent

Jason Momoa interview turns ‘uncomfortable’ after ‘icky’ Game of Thrones question

An interview with Jason Momoa turned extremely awkward after the actor took umbrage with a question about Game of Thrones.The Aquaman actor was asked by The New York Times if he had any “regrets” about the Thrones scenes in which his character, Khal Drogo, was sexually violent.Momoa seemed happy enough to answer the question, replying: “Well, it was important to depict Drogo and his style. You’re playing someone that’s like Genghis Khan. It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. But my job was to play something like that, and it’s not a nice thing, and it’s...

