A Big-Deal Portland Coffee Purveyor Will Pop Up in Dallas

One of Japan’s oldest soba parlors, Sarashina Horii, is now serving chilly piles of cold buckwheat noodles in Manhattan, a boon for a city that, against all logic, seems to prefer heartier bowls of tonkotsu or Bolognese in the dead of August. Soba, in shorter supply across the five boroughs, is more proper summertime food. Aficionados lift the beige noodles off a small bamboo mat, dip them in smoky tsuyu, and slurp. If frozen margaritas or piraguas are full-blown air conditioners for the digestive tract, soba channels the gentle breeze of a fan; you don’t seem to swallow them as much as you let the noodles glide down your throat. And unlike a richer pasta salad, soba doesn’t rely on fats like mayo or olive oil; think of the austere noodles as the carbohydrate equivalent of an iceberg wedge. It’s precisely the type of dish one might care to consume a few nights a week here at Horii.