BOSTON (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Today, Boston Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, announced the results of their new survey, “What do consumers want from their digital healthcare experience?”. Boston Digital’s findings have important relevance for healthcare providers and all interested parties following the international COVID pandemic. The survey canvassed 500 people to understand their feelings about their current digital healthcare options. Using the insight of respondents who ranged from Gen Z to Baby Boomers, the survey results indicate that many consumers believe healthcare providers haven’t caught up to their digital needs. Click here to access the full report.