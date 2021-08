Lionsgate is set to release “The Fight Before Christmas,” a holiday comedy featuring “My Best Friend’s Wedding” star Dermot Mulroney and “The Goldbergs” actor Hayley Orrantia. Lionsgate is partnering with MarVista Entertainment and Particular Crowd on the film, which will come out in the fourth quarter of this year. “The Fight Before Christmas” recently wrapped production in Chicago and co-stars Janel Parrish of Netflix’s “To All the Boys” franchise and “Pretty Little Liars.” Described as a “mischievous tale,” the story follows 29-year-old Emma (Orrantia), whose 54-year-old father (Mulroney) begins dating her high school frenemy (Parrish) soon after his wife passes away. Emma embarks...