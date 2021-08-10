Cancel
Hudson, WI

Masks optional to start this year for Hudson district

Hudson Star-Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUDSON — Masks will be optional for students this year as part of the back-to-school blueprint approved by the Hudson School Board Monday, Aug. 9. The decision came after more than an hour of public comments, with some thanking the district for the optional policy and speaking against masks, and others urging the district to require masks, at least for the under-12 population who cannot be vaccinated yet, in light of the rising cases and Delta strain.

