People were once up in arms about the recent revelation that Valve’s upcoming handheld gaming PC (titled the Steam Deck) will be aiming to run games 30 Frames Per Second (FPS). Like a busy city airport, folks are announcing the cancellations of their pre-orders. While the device, whose price ranges from $400 to $650 USD, have received quite the backlash from gaming enthusiasts, there happens to be several elements alluding to the reason why performance is deemed “underwhelming.” While people tend to compare the Steam Deck to the Nintendo Switch, I implore people to turn their heads to a different breed of handled market.