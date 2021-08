(AP) — Another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street gave way Friday to small gains and new highs for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. The two indexes wavered for much of the day before eking out their fourth straight day of gains. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and notched its second-straight weekly increase. The Dow and the Nasdaq composite edged up less than 0.1%.