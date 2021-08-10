WFT training camp observations: Montez Sweat and Chase Young set sights on sack record

What could Chase Young and Montez Sweat provide in sack numbers this season for the Washington Football Team?. If you know anything about the Washington Football Team, you know how ridiculously dominant their defensive line is. The unit has a lot of stars, but none bigger than Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Here’s a fun question to wonder about while we wait for things to ramp up. How many sacks could those two get combined in the upcoming season realistically?