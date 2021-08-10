Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WFT training camp observations: Montez Sweat and Chase Young set sights on sack record

By Nicki Jhabvala
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team had its last workout Tuesday before heading north for its first preseason game, against the New England Patriots. After the non-padded practice, Coach Ron Rivera opened up about some of the things he’ll be looking for — while dropping a Michael Jordan reference — and Montez Sweat discussed some of his lofty goals with fellow defensive end Chase Young.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Millard
Person
Von Miller
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Chris Doleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The New England Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Cam Newton jokes Chase Young ‘is smaller than I thought,’ WFT star calls Patriots QB ‘a big dude’

Cam Newton and Chase Young were acquainted in the Patriots backfield on Thursday night’s opening series. On a 3rd-and-8, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year turnstiled Isaiah Wynn, bolting through the tackle and belting Newton in the back. Young jarred the ball free as he blindsided the quarterback, but as his arm was moving forward it was ruled an incomplete pass.
NFLNBC Sports

Rivera almost warned Newton of Chase Young sack

As Chase Young closed in for an early strip-sack on Cam Newton in Washington's preseason opener Thursday night, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera experienced a bit of deja vu. "I saw it coming and I wanted to yell, 'Look out!'" Rivera said in an interview mid-game. "But [Newton] is...
NFLWashington Post

WFT training camp observations: First-round pick Jamin Davis is off to a strong start

The Washington Football Team held its second consecutive practice in pads Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know from the two-hour workout:. Jamin Davis has won the praise of Ron Rivera. Over Memorial Day weekend, Rivera — who coached the Carolina Panthers for nine seasons — had former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly speak to the Washington Football Team’s linebackers at their training facility in Ashburn. The former defensive player of the year and seven-time all-pro was the epitome of a three-down linebacker and the model for Rivera’s next project in Washington.
NFLWashington Post

WFT training camp observations: New co-CEO Tanya Snyder addresses the fans

RICHMOND — The Washington Football Team’s final practice away from team headquarters was chock full of action, including a public appearance by Tanya Snyder, speeches to the fans from the three faces of the franchise and two new additions to the covid-19 reserve list. Coach Ron Rivera also complimented wide receiver DeAndre Carter and addressed the lingering question of whether the team would return to Richmond now that its contract with the city has expired.
NFLWashington Post

WFT training camp observations: Trash-talking continues, receiver competition intensifies

The Washington Football Team returned to Ashburn to resume training camp Monday, but even without fans present, some players had no problem creating noise. The trash-talking, mainly from two prominent pass rushers, continued, especially as the offense struggled. But the team’s deep receiving corps stood out — and the depth on its defensive line was tested.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Football Team: Chase Young, Montez Sweat realistic 2021 expectations

What could Chase Young and Montez Sweat provide in sack numbers this season for the Washington Football Team?. If you know anything about the Washington Football Team, you know how ridiculously dominant their defensive line is. The unit has a lot of stars, but none bigger than Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Here’s a fun question to wonder about while we wait for things to ramp up. How many sacks could those two get combined in the upcoming season realistically?
NFLNBC Washington

Chase Young, Terry McLaurin, and More WFT Players React to Madden 22 Ratings

'Has to go up': Washington players react to Madden 22 ratings originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The annual tradition of bringing marquee players out for a special unveiling of their respective Madden ratings continued over the weekend and Washington's social team recorded some hilarious reactions. Coming off an NFC...
NFLWashington Post

WFT training camp observations: First depth chart features few surprises

With its preseason opener just a few days away, the Washington Football Team released its first unofficial depth chart Monday. Here’s what to know from that initial position-by-position listing and the day’s training camp practice:. Washington’s first depth chart featured few surprises and several caveats. The depth chart, released ahead...
NFLMidland Reporter-Telegram

WFT training camp observations: Preseason prep, deep passes and a Curtis Samuel sighting

For the first time in more than 700 days, the Washington Football Team is preparing for a preseason game, in Foxborough, Mass. against the New England Patriots on Thursday. After a year with no preseason due to the coronavirus pandemic, Washington will have three exhibition games to solidify its initial roster, gauge the progress of its quarterbacks and prepare for its season opener, against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 12.
NFLLaredo Morning Times

The WFT offensive line has shuffled a lot during training camp. That might not be a bad thing.

Over the first two weeks of training camp, the Washington Football Team's offensive line has been something of a carousel. The team has had to consistently reconfigure its first and second teams because, since the day camp opened, at least one lineman has been on the reserve/covid-19 list. This includes reserve tackle David Sharpe, the only player left on the list who hasn't begun his ramp-up period to return.
NFLNBC Sports

Sweat hopes he and Young can break NFL's combined sack record

After they both turned in excellent seasons in 2020, Washington Football Team standouts Chase Young and Montez Sweat are firmly in the conversation as the best pass rush duo in the NFL. However, Sweat has bigger goals than the tandem of he and Young being just that. Speaking with local...
NFLchatsports.com

Daily Slop: Preseason opener to provide an important first test for Washington’s QBs; Montez Sweat hopes he and Chase Young can break NFL’s combined sack record

Kimberley Martin sits down with Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young to discuss his pursuit of greatness in the NFL. Ryan Fitzpatrick's new Washington teammates talked during training camp about what the veteran quarterback brings to the table in D.C. The Washington Football Team's second-round pick from 2021 is...
NFLwashingtonfootball.com

WFT Daily: Chasing The Combined Single-Season Sack Record

Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening. From the moment Chase Young was drafted No. 2 overall, the overwhelming belief...
NFLWashington Post

Rookie Sam Cosmi’s hard work paid off in debut, giving him inside track to start Week 1

The Washington Football Team’s bet on rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi has gotten bigger faster than anyone could have foreseen. When he was drafted in April, the strong, athletic second-round pick from Texas was expected to refine his technique as a reserve early in his career, but in Thursday’s preseason opener at New England, after a litany of unexpected developments, the pressure was on Cosmi to show Washington it could trust him on a sped-up timeline.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chase Young Reacts To Sacking Cam Newton In Preseason Debut

Chase Young picked up where he left off, as the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year looked phenomenal in the Washington Football Team’s preseason opener. During the first quarter of action, Young walloped New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton so hard that Newton actually lost control of the football. The officials ruled it an incomplete pass, but it still goes down as an impact play for Young.

Comments / 0

Community Policy