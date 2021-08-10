Gretna Heritage Festival cancels due to COVID surge

The Gretna Heritage Festival is the latest mass gathering to cancel as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in Louisiana. In a statement issued on August 9, “The City of Gretna, in collaboration with the Gretna Economic Development Association and the Gretna Heritage Festival have decided, after careful consideration of the public’s safety, to cancel this year’s Gretna Heritage Festival due to COVID concerns. 2021 was the year the Festival was returning to its ‘roots’ and we look forward to carrying that theme forward and presenting the Festival again in 2022 on October 7, 8 and 9.”