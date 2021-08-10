Cancel
Joey Lawrence Engaged to 'Most Amazing Person Ever' Samantha Cope

 4 days ago
Joey Lawrence, 45, and Samantha Cope, 34, are getting married!

The actor revealed the engagement news to Page Six, saying they found true love when he least expected it.

Lawrence and Cope met on the set of the upcoming movie “A Deadly Deed,” and he told Page Six, “When you least expect it, obviously, is like when it usually works right in between all the plans that we make,” he said, adding, “And I just met the most amazing person ever. Like your best friend and that person you really do share pretty much everything in common with.”

The 45-year-old, who currently stars in “SWIM,” went on, “I know when you grow up, you always hear about opposites attract. But as we get older we realize you really do have to grow old with your best pal because there are so many areas in life where, you know, it will tear you apart if you’re not.”

There was no mention of a wedding date, but Joey did say they wrote a romantic comedy together for Tubi.

Joey filed for divorce from wife Chandie Lawrence in July 2020 after 15 years of marriage. They have two children together, Charleston, 15, and Liberty, 11.

