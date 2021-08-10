Cancel
Meigs County, OH

Candidates certified for November ballot

By Sarah Hawley
The Daily Sentinel
MEIGS COUNTY — All candidate petitions have been certified for the November General Election following last week’s filing deadline.

Petitions for the candidates were certified during the regular meeting of the Meigs County Board of Elections on Tuesday morning. Levies must be approved by the Secretary of State’s office in order for placement on the ballot.

Multiple school board and trustee races will be contested, with more candidates having filed than seats available.

For the Eastern Local Board of Education two seats will be up for election, with four people having filed. Candidates are Andrew Francis, Michael Moore (incumbent), Marjorie Mora and Jessica Staley (incumbent).

There are also two seats available on the Meigs Local Board of Education with four candidates having filed. Candiddates are April Burnem, Heather Hawley (incumbent), Ryan Mahr (incumbent) and Collin Roush.

For Southern Local Board of Education there are four candidates for the four available seats. Candidates are Alex Hawley, Brenda Johnson (incumbent), Lawrence Wilcoxen and Thomas Woods (incumbent).

Each township has two trustee seats available, with contested races in Chester, Columbia, Letart, Orange, Salem, Scipio and Sutton Townships.

The write-in deadline to fill for all seats, other than Middleport Village Council, is Aug. 23 at 4 p.m.

A complete list of candidates is as follow:

Villages

Middleport Village Council, 4 seats (write-in filing deadline has passed) — Shawn Arnott, Larry E. Byer, Brian Keith Conde;

Pomeroy Village Council, 4 seats — Nicholas Alan Michael, Philip M. Ohlinger, Victor Young III;

Racine Village Council, 4 seats — Kevin Dugan, Fred Nero, Ian Wise, Robert E. Beegle;

Rutland Village Council, 4 seats — Kim Willford;

Syracuse Village Council, 4 seats — David Poole, Jane Ann Hupp, Michelle A. White;

Board of Public Affairs, Syracuse, 2 seats — No candidates.

Townships

Bedford Township Trustee, 2 seats — Michael E. Chancey, Brett E. Newsome;

Chester Township Trustee, 2 seats — James B. Hawthorne, Alan Holter, Travis Mugrage;

Columbia Township Trustee, 2 seats — Jeff Birchfield, Gary Carr, Danny Demko, Marco Jeffers;

Lebanon Township Trustee, 2 seats — Gary Cooper, Donald R. Dailey;

Letart Township Fiscal Officer, 1 unexpired term — Jenny Manuel;

Letart Township Trustee, 2 seats — Michael Roush, Dave Graham, Justin Hill, Keith White;

Olive Township Trustee, 2 seats — Larry Life, William Osborne;

Orange Township Trustee, 2 seats — Michael E. Guess, Rickie Hollon Jr., Chad Nelson;

Rutland Township Trustee, 2 seats — David Davis, Steve Lambert;

Salem Township Trustee, 2 seats — Kara Dunkle, Jack Ervin, Dannie Lambert, Carol Starcher;

Salisbury Township Trustee, 2 seats — Robert Ball, Bill Spaun;

Scipio Township Trustee, 2 seats — Todd Byrd, Clinton Kennedy, Joohn McGee;

Sutton Township Trustee, 2 seats — Howard Ervin Jr., Kevin Sheppard, Larry Smith.

Schools

Eastern Local Board of Education, 2 seats — Andrew Francis, Michael Moore, Marjorie Mora, Jessica Staley;

Meigs Local Board of Education, 2 seats — April Burnem, Heather Hawley, Ryan Mahr, Collin Roush;

Southern Local Board of Education, 3 seats — Alex Hawley, Brenda Johnson, Lawrence Wilcoxen, Thomas Woods.

Candidates which file out of county (information not yet available)

Alexander Local Board of Education — 3 seats (file in Athens)

Athens-Meigs ESC — Meigs District, 1 unexpired term; Southern District, 1 seat; At-large, 1 seat; (file in Athens)

Levies

Villages, townships, and the county have filed levies to appear on the November ballot. Levies filed include:

County-wide — Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 2 mill, renewal;

Olive Township — Cemetery maintenance, 1 mill, renewal;

Rutland Township — Maintaining and operating cemeteries, 1 mill, renewal;

Chester Township — Road improvements, 1 mill, replacement;

Rutland Township —Road maintenance, 2.16 mill, renewal;

Middleport Village — Current expenses, 3 mill, renewal;

Middleport Village — Police protection, 2 mill, renewal;

Middleport Village — Fire protection, 2 mill, renewal;

Rutland Village — Current expenses, 2 mill, additional;

Racine Village — Current expenses, 1.7 mill, replacement;

Racine Village — Current expenses, 2 mill, replacement;

Columbia Township — Maintaining and operating township cemeteries, 0.5 mill, replacement.

Pomeroy Village — Electric aggregation;

Salem Township — Fire protection, 1 mill, replacement;

Salem Township — Road maintenance, 2.92 mill, replacement;

Syracuse Village —Fire protection, 0.5 mill, renewal;

Syracuse Village — Fire Protection, 1 mill, renewal;

Lebanon Township — Maintaining and operating cemeteries, 1 mill, renewal;

Lebanon Township — Road maintenance, 1 mill, renewal;

Salisbury Township — Fire levy, 1 mill, replacement;

Salisbury Township — Cemetery, excluding Middleport and Pomeroy villages, 0.5 mill, additional.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

