Master Gardener: Bighead knapweed, an invasive weed
There are several invasive weeds that run rampant here in Steamboat Springs, such as whitetop and curly dock. Homeowners often inadvertently allow invasive plants on their property, ignorant of their danger and deceived by their beauty. Invasive plants out compete natives and form solid, monotonous stands. What might be considered an annoying weed here in town can be economically damaging to large landowners and ecologically damaging to surrounding wildlands.
